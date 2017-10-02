Survey: The majority thinks that the Armenia-Diaspora Forum was another useless gathering

On September 18-20, Yerevan hosted the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Conference. Aravot.am asked its readers’ opinion on this.

The respondents were offered four options of answer: “it was very effective”, “it was another useless gathering”, “what Armenia-Diaspora, I haven’t heard of such”, “it wasn’t particularly effective, but it is good that so many people from the Diaspora came to the Homeland for at least a couple of days”.

And so, 7 percent of the respondents consider that the conference was very effective, 17 percent have not heard about it. 36 percent consider that it wasn’t particularly effective, but it is good that so many people from the Diaspora came to the Homeland for at least a couple of days. And the majority of respondents, 40 percent, consider that it was another useless gathering.

Ami CHICHAKYAN