Artem Asatryan believes population of Armenia to reach 4 million by 2040

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan believes that the RA President Serzh Sargsyan’s “assignment to increase the population of Armenia to 4 million by 2040” is possible in current conditions. The minister said during a press conference, answering the question of Aravot.am.

We, particularly, inquired, whether, in the conditions of the current declining birth rate, high rates of migration, social injustice, lack of fair elections, low economic growth and other problems that demographers note, it is possible to ensure the population growth in Armenia. In response to this question, Minister Asatryan said, “Yes, as you mentioned: birth, death, marriage, divorce, migration flows, as well as other areas you pointed out: citizens’ and government’s attitudes, all have a connection with it. As far as having a population of 4 million, it is certainly possible. Relevant analyses have been made. Certainly, you are right that to ensure this indicator at the expense of our natural population growth is very risky. We need to take into account that migration flows have intensified around the world, and in this regard, to increase the population of Armenia, it is necessary to have a mechanical inflow and repatriation, appropriate programs for those who have left Armenia”.

According to the minister, the terms mentioned above refer to the improvement of the overall socio-economic situation, to income-generating job creation.

Nelly BABAYAN