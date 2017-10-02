Armed man enters ‘Armenia’ medical centre, where a detained citizen receives treatment

On October 2, at about 16:20, a citizen armed with a gun entered the “Armenia” medical centre, where a detained citizen receives treatment, and irregularly fired.

The perpetrator was neutralized by the penitentiary servants guarding the detainee. The escape attempt also was prevented.

An investigation is underway.

Public Relations Department of the Penitentiary Service of the RA Ministry of Justice

P.S. By the way, according to “Aravot”, the detainee is Davit Galstyan, who has been sentenced to imprisonment for a Banda case. Years ago, at one of the court cases, he attempted to self-harm himself in the courtroom.