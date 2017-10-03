International affairs expert Suren Sargsyan considers logical that the position of Artsakh on the issue of Iraqi Kurdistan referendum may differ from the position of Armenia.

Suren Sargsyan considers Armenia’s position on the referendum, held by Iraqi Kurdistan on September 25, adequate for that period. According to him, Armenia cannot welcome independence of a state that has not declared its independence yet.

During a conversation with Mr. Sargsyan, “Aravot” inquired, whether the position of the Foreign Ministry was correct, Mr. Sargsyan answered: “Of course, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have given a restrained response. It has several reasons. The response came first from the press secretary of the RA Foreign Minister, two days ago at the joint press conference with the UK representative the RA Foreign Minister also touched upon the referendum”.

The international affairs expert also highlighted the fact that Armenia has always expressed its position on the right to freedom of speech: “It’s a welcoming fact, but at the same time we have to take into consideration that only a referendum was held as a result of the realization of the right to freedom of speech, and by referendum the people have expressed a clear position, but there has not been a declaration of independence yet. It is just the beginning of the legal process. We cannot welcome the independence of a state that has not declared independence yet”.

To our clarification, whether the proclamation of independence is questionable, Mr. Sargsyan responded, “Naturally, this will be followed by independence, the whole logic leads to it, but at the same time we have to wait when they are officially independent, only then we can consider recognizing the independence or not. We shouldn’t hurry”.

In response to our question, whether the recognition of Iraqi Kurdistan independence may be a precedent for recognition of Artsakh’s independence and Karabakh conflict settlement, Mr. Sargsyan said, “I think we can use it as a precedent of international law. But we know that from the political point of view there are double standards in the world. If something was possible in Kosovo, was not allowed in Artsakh, if something is allowed in one state, is not allowed in another. In terms of politics, everyone will interpret it in their own way and will express their position. So, let’s wait for further developments”.

Referring to the position of Artsakh on the issue of Iraqi Kurdistan referendum, Mr. Sargsyan described it as logical and natural that Artsakh’s position could be different from one of Armenia.

