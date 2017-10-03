Serzh Sargsyan walked through Gyumri’s ‘fantastic’ streets and had dinner in newly built guest houses

It was the holiday of the old and most colorful city of Armenia – Gyumri. As compared with the previous years, when none of the members of the government was hosted in this city, there was no lack of high-ranked officials, luxurious cars on this day. The holiday was celebrated at the level of President Serzh Sargsyan, RPA main figures, ministers, MPs, ambassadors were hosted. The holiday was launched by bread festival, which is not a new idea nevertheless: for several years in a row it is organized by the Head of Psychology Chair of Shirak State University, ethnopsychologist Karine Sahakyan, but every time it surprises with its uniqueness.

This time they had pictured Ashora goddess with bread, the goddess of bread, they had made a bouquet from bread, made the map of Shirak province. The president visited Dzitoghtsonts House-Museum of Gyumri first and foremost, where the bread festival was taking place, afterwards he participated in the opening ceremony of Gyumri Child and Youth Art Chamber and walked in Gyumri historical center. He visited Rustaveli street, which is being renovated in the framework of PM Karen Karapetyan’s project on turning “Kumayri” reserve to a touristic center. The street is not ultimately ready yet, but surprises were waiting for us – Gyumri residents, for example, the old wooden doors of one of the houses were renovated preserving the previous look, and it was hinting us that a new center has opened here. It came out that it is a guest house, who is the customer, we were not able to find out in front of the guests, but the president was hosted there by an organized hospitality. The poster was pinned on another house of the same street on which it was written: “Better Gyumri: Tashir”, on which the image of the future look of the building was pinned.