Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:37 | October 3 2017
14:37 | October 3 2017

Serzh Sargsyan walked through Gyumri’s ‘fantastic’ streets and had dinner in newly built guest houses

Serzh Sargsyan walked through Gyumri’s ‘fantastic’ streets and had dinner in newly built guest houses

It was the holiday of the old and most colorful city of Armenia – Gyumri. As compared with the previous years, when none of the members of the government was hosted in this city, there was no lack of high-ranked officials, luxurious cars on this day. The holiday was celebrated at the level of President Serzh Sargsyan, RPA main figures, ministers, MPs, ambassadors were hosted. The holiday was launched by bread festival, which is not a new idea nevertheless: for several years in a row it is organized by the Head of Psychology Chair of Shirak State University, ethnopsychologist Karine Sahakyan, but every time it surprises with its uniqueness.

This time they had pictured Ashora goddess with bread, the goddess of bread, they had made a bouquet from bread, made the map of Shirak province. The president visited Dzitoghtsonts House-Museum of Gyumri first and foremost, where the bread festival was taking place, afterwards he participated in the opening ceremony of Gyumri Child and Youth Art Chamber and walked in Gyumri historical center. He visited Rustaveli street, which is being renovated in the framework of PM Karen Karapetyan’s project on turning “Kumayri” reserve to a touristic center. The street is not ultimately ready yet, but surprises were waiting for us – Gyumri residents, for example, the old wooden doors of one of the houses were renovated preserving the previous look, and it was hinting us that a new center has opened here. It came out that it is a guest house, who is the customer, we were not able to find out in front of the guests, but the president was hosted there by an organized hospitality. The poster was pinned on another house of the same street on which it was written: “Better Gyumri: Tashir”, on which the image of the future look of the building was pinned.  

This was confirmed by the information of Aravot.am that Samvel Karapetyan’s family bought a house in the area of “Kumayri Reserve” of Gyumri.On the Rustaveli street, the president and cabinet members were welcomed with the accompaniment of drums by the students of the music school on the street. In this street, Serzh Sargsyan has presented a report on what the final appearance should be. Judging from Serzh Sargsyan’s facial expression, it was noticeable that he was satisfied, and was walking along that part of Gyumri quite excited. It should be noted that those officials who arrived today in the second city of the Republic did not lose sight of the center of Gyumri, they did not miss the opportunity to walk on the streets of the Kumayri Reserve.Many of them could be found at different hours of the day at Kirk Kerkorian’s lane, where the “Arts and Crafts” Festival was held.The President walked from Rustaveli Street to Kirk Kirkorian Street, participated in the festival and was hosted at his In-Law Ara Minasyan’s “Gyumri Hostel” which is again in the historic center of the city, behind the Church of the Holy Seven Wound.
Nune AREVSHATYAN
Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Out of yerevan

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook