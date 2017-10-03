Armenia: EU project helps increase energy efficiency of buildings in Vayk

Five residential buildings have been renovated in Vayk, Armenia, in order to increase their energy efficiency. The renovation works were conducted within the framework of the EU-funded Covenant of Mayors – Demonstration Projects (CoM-DeP) project “Access to Renewable and Efficient Energy in Municipalities Vayk and Spitak”.

The project involves the implementation of energy-saving and energy-efficient measures in 45 multi-storeyed residential buildings and public buildings in the cities of Spitak and Vayk by 2018. This includes the replacement of roofs, doors and windows, the thermal refurbishment of attics, the installation of LED lights in the entrance halls, etc.

The progress and first results of the projects were shown in a photo exhibition on 28 September. Citizens of Vayk were able to see “before and after” photos of the renovated buildings and find out more about how to be more energy efficient and increase their savings.

Covenant of Mayors – Demonstration Projects (CoM-DeP) is a European Union programme in the Eastern Partner countries which supports small towns that have signed up to the Covenant of Mayors initiative to implement energy efficiency projects identified within their Sustainable Energy Action Plans (SEAPs), with grants as well as technical assistance. The support team of the CoM-DeP provides grants to 19 selected projects, as well as technical, procedural and communication assistance.