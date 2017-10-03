Hahn visits Armenia in preparation for Eastern Partnership Summit

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations is to visit Armenia on 2 October in preparation for the Eastern Partnership Summit that will take place in Brussels on 24 November.

Commissioner Hahn will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian to discuss the priorities of the Eastern Partnership Summit and the deepening of EU-Armenia relations.

Ahead of the mission, Commissioner Hahn said: “This is a very important year for EU-Armenia relations as we broaden and deepen our cooperation based on mutual interests.”

“The EU is ready to sign the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia. This, together with the agreed Partnership Priorities will shape our cooperation where we plan to invest, among other areas, in education and innovation, as skills development will be key for Armenia’s future,” he added.