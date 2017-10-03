‘I understood Saryan when I saw Armenia’s nature on my own’: Kazakh artist

Nurzhan Saudbekov is one of Kazakh artists who visited Armenia in days in the framework of international painting festival entitled “Palette of Cooperation and Friendship”. Nurzhan has resided and painted in Odzun community in Lori province for 10 days, visited also Dsegh – Tumanyan House-Museum.

“I am very satisfied with the hospitality of the Armenian nation. And it will be difficult for me to describe the nature in words. When I saw the nature here, I understood Saryan, whose paintings we have studied still in teenage years. This beautiful nature creates the painters on its own. It is not a coincidence that the Armenian artists are so talented”, he told.

Nurzhan Saudbekov remembers: “My master was telling about Saryan’s paintings that Saryan sings… he means – Saryan’s colours are very rich.”

Kazakh artist is also impressed by Hakob Hakobyan’s and Minas Avetisyan’s paintings.

Luiza SUKIASYAN