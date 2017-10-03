Khosrov Harutyunyan Sums Up Results of Inter-Parliamentary Hearings Organized on Initiative of CSTO PA

On October 3, during the press conference in the RA National Assembly the Chairman of the CSTO PA Permanent Commission on Political Issues and International Cooperation Khosrov Harutyunyan summed up the results of the inter-parliamentary hearings on the theme The Effectiveness of the Collective Security System to Hybrid Warfare in Modern Conditions organized by the Committee.

Khosrov Harutyunyan highlighted the fact that the theme was included in the CSTO PA agenda on the initiative of the Armenian Delegation.

As the Committee Chairman noted, during the hearings there were 13 reports, and 7 out of them presented the Armenian experts, who were distinguished with their knowledge. “We also listened to the serious reports by the representatives of the Russian Analytical Centres,” Khosrov Harutyunyan said and that on October 13 in the CSTO Council session to be held in Saint Petersburg, Armenia would present the results of the discussions organized on his initiative.

At the end of the press conference Khosrov Harutyunyan also answered the journalists’ questions.