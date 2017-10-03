Passenger Flow Increases by 24% in Armenia’s Airports in January-September 2017

The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports in January-September of 2017 comprised 1 922 183 people which is an increase of 24% compared to the same period of the previous year, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In September the passenger flow in the two airports was 255 010 people, surpassing the figure of September of 2016 by 15.5%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 245 364 people in September, 2017, which is an increase of 11.2% compared to September, 2016.

20.3% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-September, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. The cargo transportation in January­September amounted to 17.183 tons of goods which increased the figure of the same period of 2016 by 49.7%.

In September, 2017 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 9646 people.

In January-September, 2017 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 65.889 people.

Flights­landings in both airports recorded increase of 21% in January-September, 2017 compared to January­September, 2016.