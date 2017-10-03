‘Can you represent a plan pursuant to which Karabakh enters EAEU?’: Sasun Mikaelyan to RPA

“Yelq” bloc leader Nikol Pashinyan told during the discussion of their plan on RA withdrawal from the EAEU, that there are serious economic issues, symptoms in place and they suggest solely to form a committee – to do an “MRI”: “Man or a woman, who has complaints, should undergo an MRI, be examined to see whether there is a virus, whether s/he is ill or something else… RPA says – hey dude, what MRI? What do you speak about? Let him eat raspberry jam, will sweat, we will organize a steam bath for him/her and everything will be fine.”

Referring to the arguments of RPA members implying that gas price will increase if we leave the EAEU – Pashinyan told that it is the 21st century and we speak about gas by 67’s tenderness: “How come in Turkey gas is 100 times more expensive and their tomatoes are 3 times cheaper than Armenian ones.”

As Gagik Melikyan is convinced, the people and the majority of political forces have made their decision relative to the EAEU membership. He mentioned that they undertake steps towards activating relationships with the EU: “And why do we not see that the largest of EU member states makes an attempt to leave it? Why do we not talk about the deficiencies and shortcomings of other unions? We speak of a union which has just started to form.”

ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan told that the document represented by “Yelq” is incomplete, if we go for such sudden change, we should substantiate it, first and foremost – we should have a look at security issues: “It is not told what our economy will look like if we leave the EAEU, there is no analysis in place. Military component lacks at all, Armenia has received military-technological support this much from this territory and approximately none from that territory and if we break our relationships, how will we fill in that gap with the EU?”

“Yelq” MP Sasun Mikaelyan remembered: “when RPA wants to “pass round something”, it creates a committee, according to him, this was the case relative to black oil on October 27.” He reminded of Nazarbayev’s words, who had told – you should enter the EAEU without Karabakh: “Now I want to give a question to the RPA, can you represent a plan or an initiative whereby Karabakh enters the EAEU as well? If we have entered without Karabakh, well, what will Karabakh issue be eventually? This is a message implying we should be awake. It is not the matter of creating a committee, but we go to a certain fall, we do not act and represent ourselves as a state. As told in “Shurik’s Adventures”, whatever we say, you say – Me. We are EAEU member state, we should act as a state not as a submissive, the question concerns our independence, our future. It has been acquired due to our lives, blood, let us not lose it. We won the war, now we say – let us unite, overcome this situation, it deepens.”

Mikayel Melkumyan told in the name of “Tsarukyan” alliance that they have voted for the EAEU membership, they are for the EAEU now as well, therefore they will vote against “Yelq’s” suggestion.

