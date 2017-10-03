Newly appointed Colombia Ambassador hands credentials to RA President

Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to the Republic of Armenia Alfonso Lopez Caballero (residence in Moscow) presented today his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, the President of Armenia wished him every success in his diplomatic mission in our country. President Sargsyan expressed confidence that as the first ambassador of Columbia to Armenia, Alfonso Lopez Caballero would endeavor to develop and deepen cooperation between the two countries, and went on to stress that Armenia is willing to foster bilateral relationship. Serzh Sargsyan said to be hopeful that the accreditation of ambassadors in both countries would give fresh impetus to the strengthening of interstate relations.

The President of Armenia noted that despite the geographical distance, the Armenian people entertains warm feelings towards the countries of Latin America, including Columbia, which among other factors is also conditioned by the fact that during the fateful times for the Armenian people at last century’s outset, Latin American countries gave refuge and offered development opportunities to numerous Armenian Genocide survivors. The presence of a city called Armenia in Colombia is another proof of strong affinities between the two peoples.

Thankful for the reception, Ambassador Alfonso Lopez Caballero assured that he would do his best for the development of Armenian-Colombian relations, and agreed that the two peoples had a warm feeling towards each other, which is a good basis for the strengthening of interstate ties.