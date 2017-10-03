PM Receives EC Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today a delegation led by EC Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn.

Welcoming the guests, Prime Minister Karapetyan stated in part, “Armenia’s political agenda was full of active developments this year, which also affected the EU-Armenia relations. We have completed the negotiations and initiated a new comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement, which will be signed in Brussels. As a multilateral format of cooperation, the Eastern Partnership supplements our bilateral relations with the EU. In the previous years, we were able to achieve tangible results in various direction of partnership, and we have expectations especially from the upcoming Summit,”

The Head of Government touched upon the activities and programs implemented in a number of spheres within the framework of EU-Armenia partnership. Pleased with their outcome, Karen Karapetyan stressed the importance of continued cooperation. The Premier described the joint work with EU Ambassador to Armenia Peter Switalski as quite effective and constructive.

Highlighting the importance of continued partnership with Armenia, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn noted, “I believe that by signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement we will make a big step forward, after which we will be able to use the opportunities provided in that agreement. The meaning of this agreement is not limited to bilateral relations. For the first time, we can embrace contractual relationship by signing an agreement with a State which is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. It can serve as a model for other countries.”

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues concerning the EU-Armenia cooperation agenda. They touched upon the prospects of joint action in the economic field, SME, infrastructure, transport, energy, aviation, visa liberalization, education, culture, civil society development and a number of other areas. From the perspective of developing economic interaction, the Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the need for continuity in the European Union’s GSP+ preferential trade regime.

Karen Karapetyan introduced the priorities set out in the Program of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, noting that the Program provides for reforms in all areas of public life, and is first of all aimed at changing the way of thinking, introducing a new management culture and effective feedback with the society.

Noting that the Government Program is quite ambitious, Johannes Hahn said the EU is prepared to consider the possibility of providing assistance in areas of mutual interest.