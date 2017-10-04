Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world

Simplified procedures, reduced waiting times, modern infrastructure and equipment, and improved security – these are just a few of the advantages that the new Border Crossing Point (BCP) in the Armenian village of Bavra will provide to the country’s citizens. The new BCP has been opened thanks to an EU-funded project focusing on the modernisation of Armenia’s Bagratashen, Bavra and Gogavan Border Crossing Points.

According to the EU, the opening of the new Bavra facility, together with the crossing points at Bagratashen and Gogavan, which were officially opened in November 2016, is another step towards more efficient services by border agencies and enhanced security.

The modern BCP and professional border staff will help to facilitate trade and transit of goods and reduce associated time and costs, as well as making cross-border movement of people for business or social purposes more comfortable.

“[The] Opening of the completely reconstructed Bavra Border Crossing Point (BCP) is an excellent example of EU-Armenia cooperation to improve the connectivity of Armenia and support its trade and economic development,” said the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski.

“The upgraded Bavra BCP is in line with the international standards and designed to provide convenient framework for businesses and citizens.”