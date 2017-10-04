Indeed not ‘a bad job’: Vazgen Khachikyan earns about 600 thousand dollars within 7 years: ‘Zhoghovurd’ daily

“Zhoghovurd” daily continued the investigation to find out whether Vazgen Khachikyan, former head of the State Social Security Service, has paid any penny back from the stolen 300 million money within 5 years of imprisonment. Moreover, the payment obligation must have been controlled by the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.

On September 29, “Zhoghovurd” sent an inquiry to Armen Harutyunyan, head of the Compulsory Enforcement Service, asking how much the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service has charged from Vazgen Khachikyan, if it has not charged, then what the reason is, and, in general, what procedure the Compulsory Enforcement Service will set to ensure that Vazgen Khachikyan repays the loss caused to the state.

In response to our inquiry the International and Public Relations Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts reported: “During the enforcement actions a decision has been made to impose an interdict on the debtor’s property and funds. The compulsory enforcement officer has taken all the measures permitted by law to find the property and money belonging to the debtor Vazgen Khachikyan. An interdict was imposed on, Spandaryan 23/2 apartment in Vanadzor, Lori region in Armenia, belonging to the debtor under joint ownership right. No other property and funds have been found”.

That is, once rich Khachikyan possesses nothing, he is even homeless. It turns out that Vazgen Khachikyan, having education in law and predicting to have a black cloud hang over his head, before the serious legal process of the case, gradually had begun to alienate his possessions and registering them in other people’s names. And when the case entered the phase of trial, there was no longer any property in the name of Vazgen Khachikyan.

What should we presume in this situation? In fact, it is possible to steal the state’s money, about 600 thousand US dollars, be sentenced to 12 years imprisonment, then to play some tragic scenes, to write a petition to senior officials, particularly to Serzh Sargsyan, and to be released after being detained for nearly 5 years and enjoy the stolen money.

Indeed not ‘a bad job’: Vazgen Khachikyan earned about 600 thousand dollars within 7 years.

Knar MANUKYAN