30-year-old Chinese girl reports being raped in Khor Virap: shamshyan.com

According to SHAMSHYAN.com, 33-year-old Khachik Terteryan, a resident of Avshar village was arrested by the decision of the investigator of Ararat province Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports, the latter is suspected of raping a 30-year-old Chinese citizen Yu Lun Chun in Khor Virap. Due to the operative-investigative measures undertaken by the Ararat regional police department and the criminal investigation department of Ararat police, it was revealed that on October 1, at noon, on the pretext of taking Yu Lun Chun to Yerevan from Grigor Lusavorich church in Pokr Vedi village, Khachik Terteryan took the latter to the area of the “Wildlife Rescue Centre” in Urtsadzor village by his ВАЗ 2106-mark car, where he attempted to forcibly have sexual intercourse with Yu Lun Chun.