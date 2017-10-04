The demand of $ 1200 donated by the Armenian community of Philadelphia for captain Hovsep Kirakosyan. Hraparak

Mariam Grigoryan, the wife of the captain Hovsep Kirakosyan killed in the April War, feels restless because of insult. A Helena from Philadelphia has played with the feelings of a young widow. Mariam tells us that after the death of Hovsep the Armenian community of Philadelphia donated and sent $ 1,200.

She was touched by the attitude of the Armenian-Americans and understood that the pain of loss was not only her own, that at the time of suffering and trouble, her nation does not leave her and others like her alone. Suddenly there was a knock at the door. The stranger, a representative of the grandparents of “benefactor” Helena, demands the $ 1200 that the community donated and sent a year ago as a support.

“To be honest, I was surprised, but I did not ask why they want it back. I returned it. On my husband’s blood, I do not talk about money, it’s shameful, offensive. I would dishonor even his blood drop if I had a question and response with that man”. She did not even want to speak about this shameful incident. But then he realized that everyone needs to know about the rash, representing as being a Good Samaritan. First of all, the Armenians living in Philadelphia who participated in the fundraising.

