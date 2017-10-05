Vigen Sargsyan about Army issues

During the question and response in the NA, Mane Tandilian, an MP from “Yelq” party, asked the Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan about a number of problems of the army and inquired since these problems have not been resolved how does he imagine the implementation of the nation-army concept? She said that no entries are made in the service records of the youth who participated in military operations in order not to use the privilege; essential hygiene items buys the family of the soldier.

There is no such family that has a soldier and these items are not supplied by the family. Diseases acquired during the service do not get complete treatment.When are you going to solve such problems in order the programs you represent to be publicly accepted? The Minister replied that with the emergence of the service records issue they went after every call and actually inaccuracies in the records were not more than a dozen; “In order not to cause a negative perception, all the boys who did not even participate in the military operations and were in the military unit, only on this basis have already been granted privileges through the Pan-Armenian Youth Foundation of Armenia.We have made an obvious move here. Each soldier gets money to buy the necessary hygienic items every month. They buy it from the shops next to the military unit. It’s very likely that they are sent from home; we do our best not to have the need of it. If it is not enough, it’s very bad, we are ready to study each case”. Regarding the health condition of the person, the minister said that it was a specific case and should not be publicized. “The soldier mentioned by you, having got

“The soldier mentioned by you, having got diagnosis, decided to buy other medicines from abroad. He applied to the Ministry of Defense, the latter, found other means, not from the budget, and provided about 5 million AMD assistance to buy his medicines. We were able to support that much. We would like to be able to support each soldier at least that much”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN