Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian Leads California Legislative Delegation to Armenia 

Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) leads a California legislative delegation tour of Armenia with Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Marc Levine, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and Assemblymember Dante Acosta.

“The California legislative delegation to Armenia is an important step in continuing to strengthen ties between the Republic of Armenia and the State of California,” stated Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. “During this visit , we will have the opportunity to learn about the history, culture, and governmental structure of Armenia.”

The delegation will pay its respects at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, meet with the business community, and meet with the following government leaders in Armenia:

President Bako Sahakyan

State Minister, Ara Haroutyunyan

Foreign Minister, Masis Mayilian

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ara Babloyan,

Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Vache Gabrielyan