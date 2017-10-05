OSCE media freedom representative concludes country visit to Georgia, addresses reforms and developments affecting media freedom

Concluding a two-day visit to Tbilisi, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir welcomed the amendments to Georgia’s Constitution, recently adopted by the Parliament, which will grant citizens the right to access and freely use the internet. The amendments also enhance the right to access to information and the independence of the public service broadcaster.

“Recognition of the growing importance of the internet and the potential of genuine public service broadcasting in the country’s fundamental law represent an important step forward for freedom of expression and media freedom in Georgia,” he said. “The protection of these rights should continuously remain high on the agenda of authorities and civil society as a means of promoting diversity, access to information and quality journalism.”

During his first visit to Tbilisi since his appointment, Désir met with Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, First Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament Tamar Chugoshvili, the Public Defender (Ombudsman) Ucha Nanuashvili and representatives of media and civil society organizations to discuss media freedom developments in the country and areas where his Office can assist.

The Representative also discussed ongoing efforts to reform the Public Broadcaster, including the change of programmes and to amend the existing legislation.

“The reform process, affecting the important role of Georgian public service media, should be held in a transparent and inclusive manner, not to jeopardize its independence, accountability and reflection of a diversity of opinions,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted the ongoing process regarding the ownership of the private television channel Rustavi 2 in the European Court of Human Rights and reiterated the need for the channel to enjoy editorial independence, and to be able to fulfill its professional activity in the interest of the Georgian public.

The Representative also discussed the comments commissioned by his Office on the initiative of the Prime Minister of Georgia about establishing a Media Ombudsman.

“It is essential to have wide-ranging discussions on this initiative with all stakeholders to ensure a common understanding and to look at different models and solutions,” Désir said. “My Office stands ready to continue consultations with the authorities on the issue and facilitate expert recommendations.”

In his discussions with the authorities the Representative emphasized the need to ensure the safety of journalists, and raised in particular the case of Afgan Mukhtarli, an independent journalist from Azerbaijan, who was abducted in Tbilisi in May 2017 and has since then been in detention in Azerbaijan. Désir met with his wife Leyla Mustafayeva in Tbilisi.

“His abduction is of major concern for me as Georgia has provided a safe environment for journalists. I urge the authorities to complete their investigation in a transparent manner soon,” Désir said.

The OSCE Representative also underlined the value of Georgian authorities hosting the annual South Caucasus media conferences, an event which remains an important confidence-building platform for experts and journalists in the region.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM and on www.facebook.com/osce.rfom