‘We should not link relations with Iraq to developments of Kurdistan’: Shirak Torosyan

“Iraqi Kurds went for a brave decision, although the threats voiced against Kurdistan are dangerous”: referring to the independence referendum taken place in Iraqi Kurdistan, told RPA MP, historian Shirak Torosyan.

Mr. Torosyan personally welcomes the realization of the peoples’ right to free life: “If more than 5 million population goes through that path, I respect that position.”

As described by Shirak Torosyan, Armenia should cautiously follow the developments in Iraqi Kurdistan: “Armenia has normal relations with Iraq. We should not link the relations with Iraq to the developments of Kurdistan. If Kurdistan is internationally recognized, Armenia should also express its position, naturally.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN