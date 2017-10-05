Henrikh Mkhitaryan: ‘We have prepared for the game with Poland as well as possible’

Before the game with Poland for World Championship Qualifiers the midfielder of the Football Federation of Armenia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan took part in pre-game press conference.

Answering to various questions, Mkhitaryan told: “I always come to the Federation with high mood. We have prepared as well as possible. I think we will succeed tomorrow… the qualifiers are not over yet. We still have 2 games. It is true that we do not have an opportunity to pass to the next level, but we should try to play the rest of the games as well as possible. We will play for our nation and for our dignity… I do not put a difference between the team (“Manchester United”) and the Federation. I try to devote myself to both places the maximum. There are fans who complain, it is their opinion. If I try to take the game in “Manchester” on me more, in the Federation I try to help my fellow team-players more to make it a team game, and not for me to come and show off what I am able to”, told Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN