Person hunted Eurasian griffon is Republican leader of Shenavan: new details: EcoNews.am

The person hunted Eurasian griffons registered in the Red Book is the resident of Armavir, moreover, EcoNews.am nature protection information website succeeded to find out that Arthur Mkrtich Mkrtchyan born in 1920, is the leader of Shenavan.

Let us mention that the Eurasian griffon is within endangered species. It is registered in the former USSR and the Red Books of Russia. The species are included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List (ver. 3.1) in “Least Concern” category. It is also comprised in Armenia’s Red Book.

Arthur Mkrtchyan has been the leader of the community since 2005, and before being elected as the leader, he has not had other job experience. The latter also has a party membership – he is from RPA. Shenavan community of Armavir province has approximately 1600 residents. From examining other photographs of Arthur Mkrtich Mkrtchyan it becomes clear that the latter is actually the lover of “illegal” hunt.

Here are the 2 Eurasian griffons

As written by the scientific worker of the Institute of Zoology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Lyuba Balyan, there is a pheasant in the following photograph which is also registered it the Red Book of the Republic of Armenia. Lyuba Balyan writes: “And this one is completely interesting: Aros, steppe resident, does not exist in Armenia almost at all, either because the environment they live in is near the border here and it means either the soldier kills it, or… like this.”

After the publication of EcoNews.am nature protection information website, the Ministry of Nature Protection wrote: “The Ministry of Nature Protection has handed the article since its publication to the law enforcing bodies and the respective bodies to examine the facts within the publication and punishing the criminals with the whole strictness of the law.”