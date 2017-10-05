PM: Armenian-Lithuanian trade and economic cooperation has great development potential

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today a delegation of the Government of Lithuania, consisting of Minister of Economy Mindauñas Sinkevičius, Social Security and Labor Minister Linas Kukuraitis and other government officials. The delegation is in Armenia to attend a meeting of the Armenian-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the visit of such a representative delegation testifies to the high level of political relations between the two countries, and Armenia stands ready to expand cooperation.

‘‘Our trade and economic relations have potential, which is not fully used, and the Armenian-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission has a lot of work to do in this respect,” Karen Karapetyan pointed out.

The Head of Government noted that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to be signed with the EU in Brussels in November will also have a positive impact on the Armenian-Lithuanian relations. Among the opportunities for Lithuanian businessmen to operate in our country, the Prime Minister mentioned the Free Economic Zone in Syunik on the border with Iran and Armenia’s accession to the EAEU.

Thankful for the reception, the members of the Lithuanian delegation assured of their readiness to make efforts to further deepen bilateral ties in different spheres. “I assure you that Lithuanian businesses are interested in better disclosing both Armenia and your neighboring countries. Our delegation features representatives from the private sector, particularly the IT and textile industries. I think there are great opportunities for cooperation in agriculture as well. We are here to explore the opportunities and to broaden and develop our good relationships,” Minister of Economy Mindauquas Sinkevičius said.

The parties stressed the importance of continuing work to achieve better results. Prime Minister Karapetyan thanked Lithuania for recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 2005 (Lithuania is the only Baltic country to have recognized the Armenian Genocide) and Lithuania’s balanced stance on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.