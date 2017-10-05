Karen Karapetyan, Milan Štěch mindful of developing trade and economic relations

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a delegation led by President of the Senate of Czech Republic Milan Štěch.

Welcoming the guests, the Premier noted that the Czech Republic is one of Armenia’s main partners in Europe, and our country is interested in expanding and deepening cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Karen Karapetyan expressed satisfaction at the current level of the Armenian-Czech political relations. In the context of interaction, he highlighted the cooperation with the European Union in the format of Eastern Partnership, in particular.

The Head of Government expressed conviction that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement due to be signed this November in Brussels will help upgrade Armenia’s partnership with the EU and its member States to a new level.

Mindful of developing trade and economic relations with the Czech Republic, the Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the role of the Armenian-Czech intergovernmental commission on economic issues.

“While as compared to 2016, we have stated a 60% increase in bilateral trade turnover this year, the figures are still far from the potential we have. I hope that the business forum that kicked off today will add momentum by fostering the establishment of new business ties,” the Premier said.

Karen Karapetyan expressed conviction that the restoration of direct air flights between Yerevan and Prague can foster trade and economic relations and the partnership in the sphere of tourism.

Coming to the opportunities of investment projects in Armenia, the Prime Minister suggested viewing Armenia as a platform suitable for entering the EAEU and Iranian market. He advised that negotiations are underway with some Czech companies to get them involved in the free trade zone of Meghri.

The Premier highly appreciated the adoption of a resolution by the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide on April 25, 2017, as well as the balanced stance of the Czech Republic on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the general position of the European Union.

Conveying warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of his country’s Prime Minister, Milan Štěch underlined the fact of dynamic development of Armenian-Czech relations. The President of Senate of the Czech Republic noted that his country closely follows the political situation in the South Caucasus and will try to possibility support Armenia on its way to reform and development.

Milan Štěch expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political dialog between the two countries, stressing the importance of making a better use of the potential existing in trade and economic spheres. In this context, the President of the Senate of Czech Republic assessed as promising the opportunity to enter the Eurasian and Iranian markets. At the same time, he expressed conviction that the signing the new EU-Armenia agreement will have a positive impact. Referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Milan Štěch stressed that his country advocates a peaceful settlement in the OSCE Minsk Group format.