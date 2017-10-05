Issues of international cooperation in the fight against corruption were discussed

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan called a consultative meeting to discuss issues of international cooperation in the fight against corruption and the process of fulfillment of Armenia’s commitments. The Premier was briefed on the results of implementation of the fourth-stage recommendations issued by the Council of Europe’s Anticorruption Team (GRECO).

The meeting reviewed the process of implementing the Anticorruption Action Plan and the EU Budget Assistance Program for the 3rd stage of the Istanbul Anticorruption Action Plan of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Reference was also made to the commitments assumed by the Republic of Armenia ahead of the 2nd stage of evaluation of the UN Convention against Corruption.

Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed to continue making systematic interdepartmental efforts aimed at complying with the commitments assumed within the framework of international cooperation in the fight against corruption.