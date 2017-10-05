Famous photograph with griffon hunt is from 2007: RPA village governor’s explanation

The leader of Shenavan community of Armavir province from RPA, Arthur Mkrtchyan explained the story of the photograph famous for the griffon hunt being discussed on the internet during the interview with Aravot.am. As stated by him, that photograph was taken in 2007 and it is several years already that it is present on his Facebook page: “It is a 10-year-old photograph, we have not hunted them by ourselves, We have seen them in the territory nearby Turkey, on the way to Bagaran-Yervandashat, we saw on our way that pedestrians were standing and watching, we also stood and took a photograph for the interest. One of the pedestrians has taken our photograph, we have left them in the same place and gone. Now the photograph is spread and it comes out as if it happened yesterday or the day before yesterday.”

According to the village governor, someone has intentionally refreshed that photograph by spreading on the internet perhaps with the aim of damaging him: “This photograph is in my page for already 6-7 years…those griffons had come from Turkey, there are no such griffons in our territory.”

The village governor told he had received calls from a lot of high-ranking officials to receive an explanation since yesterday and he has been called to the provincial municipality to give explanations.

Arpine SIMONYAN