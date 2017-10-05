‘That species of griffon is widespread in Syunik, Tavush and Lori’: Artsvik Minasyan

The Minister of Nature Protection of the Republic of Armenia, Artsvik Minasyan explained the case with the participation of RPA leader of Shenavan community of Armavir province.

Let us remind you that nature protectors alert that he has hunted griffons registered in the “Red Book”, and he insists as if it is an old photograph and the griffons were not hunted by him, but the dead bodies had been already laying on the road.

“The people who conduct such ferocities towards animals should be subject to punishment in the most strict way. This is a cruelty indeed”, stated Artsvik Minasyan. He mentioned that according to the police, the given state licence plates have been rejected since 2013, that is – the incident has not taken place after it: “Anyway, this is a crime.” The minister also noted that even though it is not yet clear in what territory the incident has taken place, the species of the griffon on the picture are widespread in Syunik, Tavush and Lori.

Let us notice that pursuant to the statement of the village governor, the incident has taken place in the territory nearby the border with Turkey.

