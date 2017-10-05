Geghamyan tries to punch Nikol Pashinyan in Parliament  

“A little bit earlier Artashes Geghamyan has tried to punch Nikol Pashinyan, threatening him not to give his name, otherwise he will do this or that”, announced “Yelq” bloc MP Gevorg Gorgisyan. He referred to the RPA members: “People, is this a Parliament or what? We ask you to pull your MPs together and if they have a need of a straitjacket, let us know. If they are going to attack us, let us come respectively prepared – with clubs.”

Gorgisyan urged RPA members to subject Geghamyan to disciplinary penalty.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN