Incident between Polish fans and Armenian police

After the second goal by Robert Lewandowski during Armenia-Poland game, in Northern tribune of the “Republican” stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, where the fans of the guests were seated, an incident has occurred between them and the police.

We were informed by the Armenian football lovers who were seated near the incident place, that the Polish fans have lit party fireworks. Armenian police have approached them and tried to forbid. The situation has got tense at first, but then quickly calmed down.

Ashot HAKOBYAN