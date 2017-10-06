Rafi Baghdjian takes helm of IDeA Foundation

We are pleased to announce that Rafi Baghdjian was appointed as the CEO of Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation.

Rafi has over 35 years’ experience with Shell company, covering the technical, commercial and leadership aspects of the energy business. His main expertise lies in cultural navigation, deal-making and strategic leadership.

In May 2016, Rafi was named a Chief Operating Officer of Shell UK, being on call for advisory support, until he retired from Shell in January 2017.

“The recent years were a period of formation for IDeA. We are hopeful that Rafi Baghdjian’s experience and knowledge will help the Foundation facilitate the development of cultural and social entrepreneurship in Armenia,” IDeA co-founders Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend said.

“I am delighted to join IDeA Foundation. It is a great pleasure to serve my motherland, bringing in my 35-year experience with Shell from around the world,” Baghdjian commented on his appointment.

Edgar Manukyan, who had headed IDeA since July 2015, resigned to engage in private business.

“We are thankful to Edgar for his great job and particular contribution to the creation of UWC Dilijan and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Vardanyan and Zonabend said.