‘Yelq’ dissatisfied with whole authority pyramid

“Yelq” bloc MP Edmon Marukyan referred to the following suggestion made by RPA MP Armen Ashotyan to them during the discussion of leaving the EAEU: “If in the statement you brought all economic indicators are real, it speaks of the bad work of the government. Why do you not demand the resignation of the government and demand to leave the EAEU instead?”

“Do they want to withdraw Karen Karapetyan through us..? It is a new idea, is it not? That Ashotyan has expressed… It is not by Ashotyan’s order that the opposition should demand the resignation of the PM. Ashotyan has mixed the oppositions… You – your Karen Karapetyan – the man you brought”, told Edmon Marukyan, smiling. He assured that “Yelq” is dissatisfied with the whole authority pyramid: “They all should leave – from the start till the end. The office of the president expires in April, they can leave, all of them.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN