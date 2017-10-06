Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:41 | October 6 2017
14:41 | October 6 2017

‘Any inappropriate behavior is unacceptable’: Sharmazanov on Geghamyan-Pashinyan conflict

‘Any inappropriate behavior is unacceptable’: Sharmazanov on Geghamyan-Pashinyan conflict

Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov also expressed an opinion about the conflict taken place in the National Assembly between RPA MP Artashes Geghamyan and “Yelq” bloc MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“I’ve talked to them. On behalf of me and my party, I can say that any inappropriate behavior: solving problems by fist-fight, insulting in the National Assembly hall and beyond it, is unacceptable”, assured Eduard Sharmazanov.

“I hope such cases will not happen anymore. I’m not a judge”, he added.

It is not clear yet whether an application will be submitted to the Ethics Commission on the incident or not. In this regard, Sharmazanov mentioned that it is the right of “Yelq” to apply for this issue.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook