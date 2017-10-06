The results of the fact-finding missions conducted in Vazashen and Barekamavan borderline villages were marked on a map with Google Earth

An ad hoc report has been prepared on the results of the fact-finding missions in Vazashen and Barekamavan borderline villages of Tavush Province conducted by RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and his staff members. The monitoring results were marked on a publicly accessible map.

Corresponding markings have been made with the Google Earth application which show the civilian residential areas targeted by the Azerbaijani army, the houses and buildings shelled during September.

The results of the fact-finding missions have been presented in English and sent to international organizations.