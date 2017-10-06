Live world and human pathologies

If people kill animals or birds solely for enjoying, pleasing themselves, then, I think, they have psychological issues. For example – they were unloved during their childhood or bullied by their classmates and they did not find any other way of sublimation in adult years rather than shooting just for shooting and pouring blood.

And that it is a way of self-establishment, proves the circumstance that all so-called “hunters” like to take a photograph with their victim. That is, it is not enough to simply kill, they should also be proud of that, show it off, tell true and fake stories about it. It is not a coincidence that a specific genre exists – hunting stories, when the people of that “specialization” gather together around a fire and start to tell the stories praising themselves: “I have killed this many lions (bears, ducks, quails)”, “And I have killed this many.”

To take a photograph with the bloody corpse killed by you or any other person or just an already dead one, it is also, according to me, a manifestation of a precise pathology. That is – why? Have you defeated it? Are you stronger? Have you been able to prove it? I do not know what is provided for this by law, but it seems to me, this is also a manifestation of cruel, cynical and inhuman attitude towards animals.

In case of the village governor who has a photograph with the Eurasian griffons all that stands in line with national, more correctly – national-independence motives. As stated by him, those griffons have come and reached Armenia from Turkey and therefore, are worth such treatment. Firstly, it is not true information: the Minister of Nature Protection stated that those birds are widespread also in the provinces of Syunik, Lori and Tavush.

But even more important is that except for people, no living being, starting from bees and ending with lions, has a nationality. Thus, psychologically healthy man cannot feel “hatred” or “friendliness” towards any animal.

Generally, ascribing human features to animals, I think, is characteristic of the overviews of humans living centuries ago. Yes, animals can be aggressive, can attack you, can injure you. But it does not mean it feels hatred towards you. Moreover – based on your nationality.

…One of the most prominent humanists of the 20th century, Albert Einstein preferred to sit in a hot room over opening the window and enabling butterflies to fly into his room and burn their wings.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN