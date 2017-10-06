Launch of European Union Sports Fest 2017

The European Union Delegation to Armenia invites you to the launch of the European Sport Festivals and Tournaments (#EUSportsFest) which will be held for the first time in Armenia.

The European Sport Festivals and Tournaments is aimed at promotion of healthy and active lifestyle, encouraging people of different ages to participate in themed sport activities trainings and tournaments, as well as contributing to the development of sport tourism in Armenia.

The #EUSportsFest will be launched with Family Golf Festival & Mini Golf Family Tournament on 07-22 October, as well as Mountain Bike Ride for children and adults, which will take place on 08 October 2017.

The official opening of #EUSportFest will be held on 7 October 2017 at Ararat Valley Country Club (Gevorg Chaush St, 50 Building, Ajapnyak adm. district, Yerevan). During the opening ceremony H.E. Mr. Piotr A. Świtalski, Ambassador Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia and Mr. Gabriel Ghazaryan Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia will deliver welcoming speeches at 10:00AM on 7 October 2017.

Award Ceremony of the Mountain Bike Ride will be held at 12:00PM on 8 October 2017 with the participation and award ceremony speeches by H.E. Mr. Piotr A. Świtalski, Ambassador Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia and Mr. Gabriel Ghazaryan Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

Question and answer sessions at the events on 7 and 8 October will be held with the media. Hence, media is kindly requested to be at 09:45AM on 7 October 2017 for the official opening of #EUSportFest, and at 11:45AM on 8 October 2017 for the award ceremony of the Mountain Bike Ride.

The events are organised in cooperation with National Golf Association of Armenia, the NGAA Golf Academy, Ararat Valley Youth Club and the “Olympic Youth School of Cycling Sports” of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

The European Sport Festivals and Tournaments aim to reaffirm that the EU supports healthy and active lifestyle and the development of sports tourism in Armenia.