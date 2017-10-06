Ivan Avanesyan appointed head of Hadrout regional administration.

On 6 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan approved the Government’s decision on releasing Valeriy Gevorgyan from the position of the head of the Hadrout regional administration in connection with assuming a new post.

President Sahakyan approved another decision of the Government according to which Ivan Avanesyan was appointed head of Hadrout regional administration.

On the same day Bako Sahakyan visited the town of Hadrout and introduced Ivan Avanesyan to the regional administration’s staff members wishing him efficient work.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Valeriy Gevorgyan for his activity.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT