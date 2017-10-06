Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president

Pedro Agramunt today announced his resignation as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). As the press release issued by the Assembly reads, a motion for his dismissal was scheduled for debate at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg on 9 October. This debate will now not take place, the source says.

“Due to the governability and crisis in which the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is immersed because of the adoption of particular decisions of doubtful compatibility with the rule-of-law, it is unfeasible for me to fulfil the role allocated to the Chairperson of PACE under the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly and the Statute of the Council of Europe,” reads a part of the statement by Agramunt.

To remind, on 27 June the PACE adopted a resolution, which makes certain amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly. The changes allow to dismiss officials during their term of office. To note, the PACE initiated the above-mentioned amendments to dismiss President Pedro Agramunt, since the latter has lost his confidence in the Assembly, failing to submit resignation voluntarily.

Agramunt has been the target of substantial criticism following his decision unauthorized trip to Syria, along with two other PACE members, and meeting with President Bashar al-Assad.

Following his resignation, the most senior Vice-President of the Assembly, Sir Roger Gale, automatically becomes Acting President. In line with the PACE Rules, he shall act until the election of a new President at the following part-session of the Assembly.