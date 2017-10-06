‘I highly doubt that Azerbaijani leadership wants progress’, Parliament Deputy Speaker

After the RPA Executive Body sitting, the RPA Spokesman, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov commented on the statements by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, who, after the meeting with his Azeri colleague, stated that Ukraine supports Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity. “An unsuccessful and absurd statement that contradicts the OSCE Minsk Group statements, the principles adopted by the co-chairs. Making such statements only for the sake of pleasing Azerbaijani friends is not based on the international law and is not beneficial”, noted Sharmazanov.

He also touched upon the recent visit of Turkish intellectuals to Artsakh, after which Azerbaijan announced a search for them. “They showed that there are still liberal, ideological heroes in Turkey, people that are independent of the Erdogan regime, who find the strength to think freely and visit free Artsakh. They deserve respect and gratitude”, note the RPA Spokesman.

As for the current stage of negotiations on the Artsakh conflict, Sharmazanov expressed concern: “I highly doubt that the Azerbaijani leadership wants progress, because a negotiating party does not say “everything is mine”, “put the two principles aside, only territorial integrity”. A negotiating party does not reject the Co-Chairs’ proposal, stating: “Yerevan is my historical territory” … These facts are enough to say whether Azerbaijan wants progress or not”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN