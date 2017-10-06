RPA nominates candidates in 40 communities

Nomination period for the elections of local self-governing bodies to be held on November 5 is over. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has nominated 40 community-head candidates in 69 communities. The RPA has not nominated candidates in four communities: Byureghavan, Jrvezh, Akunq and Akhuryan. In these communities the RPA will support the candidates of the ARF coalition.

In eight communities, the ruling RPA has neither nominated candidates nor will support any of the nominated candidates. In Vardenis and Berd cities, Alagyaz, Tsaghkashen, Shirakamut, Metsavan, Gladzor and Achajur communities free competition for the post of community head will be held. In these communities, the Republicans will compete also with Republicans. By the way, in some communities, the self-nominated RPA members will compete with the RPA members nominated by the party. The nominated candidates are mainly the current heads of the communities.

In all 69 communities, the Republican Party has nominated numerous candidates for the Council of Elders. At the moment, the party is still analysing the nominations.

As we have already informed, the oppositional “Yelq” will have rather passive participation in these elections. And the “Tsarukyan” alliance did not eventually nominate a mayoral candidate in controversial Artashat community.

By the way, this election of local self-governing bodies will be monitored by one organization, “House of United Leaders”, with 102 observers.

Nelly GRIGORYAN