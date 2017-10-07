Cleveland Celebrates Armenian Independence

The Armenian flag flew high above Cleveland City Hall on September 21st, as Armenian-Americans of Cleveland and throughout the Buckeye State gathered to celebrate Armenia’s 26th independence, at a reception organized by the Armenian National Committee of Ohio (ANC of Ohio).

“Today’s Armenian Independence Day celebration reaffirms the unique bond between the local Armenian community and the City of Cleveland, which we have called home for over a century,” said ANC of Ohio Chairperson Rouben Sagatelov. “Special thanks to Mayor Jackson for leading our city’s celebration of our shared values of freedom, democracy and prosperity here and in the Armenian homeland.”

Mayor Jackson issued a proclamation marking Armenia’s 26th Independence anniversary and noting the Armenian community’s longstanding contributions to the city. “Cleveland is proud to be called home to a vibrant Armenian Community whose rich cultural heritage and family values continue to be passed along to future generations through the many Armenian-American religious, social, fraternal and cultural organizations in our city,” noted Jackson’s proclamation.

The full text of the proclamation is provided below.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) concurred, stating “For more than a century, Armenian-Americans have been part of the fabric of our greater Cleveland community. You’ve enriched our city with your culture and food and faith, and today is an opportunity to celebrate that heritage.” In his letter to celebration participants, Senator Brown went on to note, “We are a nation of immigrant that has opened our doors to those fleeing oppression and violence for decades, and we are a better country and a better state because of communities like this one that we celebrate today.”

The celebration kicked off with the national anthems of the United States and Armenia, played by Grigor Galstyan. In addition to the presentation of the Cleveland proclamation and Senator Brown’s statement, the program included remarks by ANC of Ohio Chairperson Rouben Sagatelov as well as community representatives Razmig Pounardjian and Tigran Baghdasaryan.

Armenian immigration to Cleveland began in the early 1900s, when employees of the American Steel and Wire factory based in Massachusetts, started coming to Cleveland to work in a newly opened branch of the firm. By 1913 there were more than 100 Armenians – a trend that greatly increased in the 1920s. Many of the immigrants were from Malatya.