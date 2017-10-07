EU launches Faces2Hearts worldwide blogging competition

The EU has launched a worldwide blogging competition – Faces2Hearts – that will take four young people on a five-month journey across three continents.

The winners will discover projects funded by the European Union (EU) that change people’s lives for the better. They will also need to reveal the often unreported stories of the fascinating people they meet, and write about stories of positive change and hope.

Applicants need to be 21-31 years old and free to travel for the first half of 2018.

One winner will be selected from each of 4 global regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America). Each winner will travel and meet fascinating people within his or her own region, except for the European blogger who will be travelling in Eastern & Southern Africa.

To take part in the competition, applicants need to think about a human story that has touched their heart, and make a short video in English – of no more than 60 seconds – explaining the story and why they feel they are the right person for this adventure.

Applicants should then upload their video to YouTube, Vimeo or DailyMotion and fill in the application form on the Faces2Hearts website – including the link to the video.

The deadline for applications is 31 October 2017.

This competition is sponsored by EuropeAid, the EU’s International Cooperation and Development, department. Its main mission is to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development worldwide.