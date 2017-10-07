PM: We boast high commodity turnover with all countries in the Eurasian Economic Union

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the joint plenary session of the Sixth Armenian-Russian Interregional Conference and Second Eurasian Partnership Forum.

Welcoming the participants and the guests, the Prime Minister called the conference agenda extremely important and up-to-date. Drawing the participants’ attention to the opportunities available in Armenia, the Premier stated in part, “Being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia can be viewed as a good platform for our friends not only in terms of its domestic market, but also in terms of developing trade relationship with neighboring Iran. We are completing work on the launch of a free economic zone with Iran, and we are negotiating with the Iranian side on a special border regime. Armenia enjoys GSP+ and GSP privileged trade regimes with EU countries and the United States of America, respectively. I think it would be right to discuss the prospects of our countries’ involvement in these works, if possible.”

Down to the 6th Armenian-Russian Interregional Conference, the head of the Armenian government pointed out that economic cooperation is on the rise between Armenia and Russia at all intergovernmental levels, though the existing potential has not yet been fully utilized.

“Moreover, the actual potential is much more than today. I am convinced that horizontal interregional contacts are an important component, especially considering that the Armenian Government recently emphasized the need for Marz governors’ strict accountability for their regions’ economic performance. We boast high commodity turnover with all countries in the Eurasian Economic Union, including Russia: imports and exports are growing. After making a decision on the possibility for Russian citizens to travel to Armenia with their domestic passports, we stated a 37% growth in inbound tourism,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said, wishing the conference fruitful and productive work.

Thematic sessions will be held on the sidelines of the 6th Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum aimed at developing and expanding interregional cooperation in the fields of information technology, industry, innovations, tourism, agriculture and humanitarian affairs, as well as promoting integration processes at this level.

Representatives of governments, business and expert circles, leaders of world-renowned companies from Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, US, China, Qatar, South Korea, India and others are participating in the proceedings of the Second Eurasian Partnership Forum