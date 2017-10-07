I sincerely welcome the participants and guests of the Sixth Armenian-Russian Interregional conference, entitled “Armenia and Russia: All Partnership Edges,” and Second Eurasian Partnership Forum.

Today, we can state with confidence that the conferences have grown into effective platforms for meaningful and constructive dialogue, which testifies that they are welcome and really called for. By holding conferences on a regular basis, we can discuss topical issues; find out resources for the furtherance of bilateral cooperation.

Armenia prioritizes the development of multilayered trade and economic relations with Russia. The economies of our countries are closely interconnected. We are jointly implementing large-scale projects in trade-economic, scientific-technical, cultural-humanitarian and other areas of bilateral cooperation. The regions may go a long way towards enhancing cooperation between our two countries. In this respect; the Armenian-Russian conference has become a platform of direct contacts between local authorities, business circles and experts.

It is gratifying to see that the proposals voiced during the preceding Armenian-Russian interregional conferences are being implemented through joint initiatives.

Integration processes are undoubtedly contributing to the development of interregional cooperation. First of all, I mean the Eurasian Economic Union, owing to which decentralized interaction has been upgraded to a new, higher level. The Eurasian Economic Union has multiplied the creative potential of our countries, eliminated many obstacles on the way to mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Integration has the primary task of implementing all our initiatives and upcoming programs to improve the population’s quality of life and well-being in each region.

I hope that the conference will be marked by fruitful exchange of opinions that will lead to the formulation of ever new ideas for the benefit of Armenian-Russian allied relations. The consultations held during the conference will help develop new business ties, interregional exchanges, expand cooperation between civil societies, including youth organizations, and push ahead with our integration on the margins of the Eurasian Economic Union.

I am convinced that the Second International Conference on Eurasian Partnership will help identify business and investment opportunities in the Eurasian Economic Union and implement new mutually beneficial business projects.

The regular holding of conferences is in line with the traditions of fraternity and friendship, through which relations between our peoples have been strengthened for many centuries. I am convinced that these traditions will promote and strengthen the bonds of allied partnership between Armenia and Russia.

I wish all the participants and guests of the conference fruitful work and new achievements for the welfare of our States and peoples.