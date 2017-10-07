Takes Russian tourist woman to mountain road and rapes in car

Russian 36-year-old woman has informed the police that on October 5, in Noyemberyan administrative territory, a man has raped her in the car. We were informed by the police that the Russian woman is a tourist, the man owning the car has promised the woman to take her from Bagratashen to Yerevan by his car. But instead of taking to Yerevan, the man has driven to the right from Noyemberyan hill, interstate highway to the road taking to the mountains and had sexual relations with her against her will. He has not beaten the woman. The suspect is from Noyemberyan region. The person is known to the police. Forensic medical examinations are appointed on the case.

Voskan SARGSYAN