Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:37 | October 7 2017
17:37 | October 7 2017

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group following their visit to Yerevan and Baku

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group following their visit to Yerevan and Baku

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan on 6 October and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on 7 October to finalize preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Presidents, including possible topics for discussion. The Co-Chairs were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Both Presidents confirmed their readiness to reengage in negotiations with the purpose of reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

Information on the forthcoming summit will be released by the respective sides in the near future.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: World

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook