Artsakh President received California State Assembly’s delegation

On 7 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the California State Assembly.

Issues related to the California-Artsakh relations and Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan noted that in Artsakh special attention was paid to developing and deepening ties with the USA, particularly the State of California expressing hope that the cooperation will gradually expand.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT