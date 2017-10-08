Prime Minister discusses details of Armenian Village program with representatives of international companies

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today the representatives of four international companies that have applied for the construction of the Armenian Village ethnographic district in Yerevan.

The meeting discussed issues related to the development of the district. Reference was made to the details and the vision of the program. In this context, the Premier was told that the developers had already discussed the program in all detail with the Ministry of Culture and the Armenian Development Fund. The guests said to have toured various tourist destinations in Armenia and got familiarized with Armenian culture and traditions.

Prime Minister Karapetyan expressed conviction that the Armenian Village will be an exciting and economically successful business program, adding that the Government is ready to discuss any reasonable proposal regarding the project.

“It will bring a breath of fresh air to Armenia’s tourism industry. We will be able to make a comprehensive presentation of the Armenian world, including the Diaspora, our history, the environment by regions and cities for the visitors of Yerevan. The district may serve as Armenia’s visiting card as it will meet tourists’ expectations with its diversified infrastructures,”Prime Minister Karapetyan said, noting that active discussions are underway with investors.

The district development tender is due to be finalized in early November. Estimated at USD100-150 million, the project is meant to reproduce the national traditions of urban and rural areas of Armenia in an ethnographic quarter, residential houses, hotels (guest houses), as well as painting and national crafts (carpet weaving, forging) , pottery, souvenir production). The district is expected to have a cinema, a garden, a concert hall, as well as an outdoor market offering fresh local produce and other infrastructures.