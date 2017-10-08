Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:03 | October 8 2017
Two candidates for election as PACE President

Following yesterday’s resignation of Pedro Agramunt as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the following candidatures have been proposed to the Assembly for the post of President:

Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD)
Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD)

In line with the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the President shall be elected by secret ballot at the opening of the PACE part-session in Strasbourg on Monday 9 October. The President so elected shall remain in office until the opening of the next ordinary session (Strasbourg, 22-26 January 2018).

