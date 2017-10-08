Levon Altunyan: ‘Citizen does not go to clinics, because it rains and s/he calls the ambulance’

‘It is neutralized wholly, all patients have recovered, over 450 residents have received the vaccination in regions’, informed the Minister of Healthcare, Levon Altunyan, referring to Tularemia epidemic in Tavush province. The minister had invited a press conference to sum up the year.

To Aravot.am’s question implying that years ago Tularemia epidemy started in Gegharkunik province and doctors already knew about that disease, why they were not able to define it earlier this time and incorrect treatments were prescribed to the patients, it can be supposed that the institute of family doctor has not developed in our country yet – despite the huge amounts of money spent on that, the minister replied: “Tularemia is an epidemic disease for Armenia. The rodents residing in the territory of Armenia are the bearers and transmitters of that disease. Consequently, not to recognize Tularemia in Armenia is a little difficult, forasmuch as doctors know about that disease….”

Asked whether one can state that the institute of family doctor is not developed, Mr. Altunyan replied that the institute has developed as much as it is developed: “But it can always be made better.”

The minister, addressing the opinion of his expressed in the past, constituting that some assistance services should be made paid, stated once again that he is 100% for the making of those services paid from some perspectives.

According to him, the citizen does not want to go to clinics because it rains and s/he prefers to call ambulance for an injection. Such cases, as stated by the minister, should be paid and it can be done by the ambulance. Whether the vaccination against Papilloma having been contributed is dangerous, as some specialists and citizens express their concerns, Levon Altunyan responded that they take not the publications of the media, but scientific researches as their basis, after the examination of which it has been found out that it causes no damage to the health of people.

Let us remind you that since December of the current year vaccination against Papilloma will be contributed: girls from 9-13 years old will be vaccinated. The aim of contributing this vaccination is to prevent cervical cancer. The minister also informed that this vaccination has been present in our country for already 10 years, it has simply been paid, by will, and forasmuch as it has not been that affordable, not all have wanted to be vaccinated.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN